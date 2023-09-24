The MLB slate today is sure to please. The outings include the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

There is coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Tampa Bay Rays (95-61) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (86-69)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI)

TB Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -117 -102 8

The Washington Nationals (68-87) play the Atlanta Braves (99-55)

The Braves will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 84 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 84 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 40 HR, 101 RBI)

The New York Yankees (78-76) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.285 AVG, 25 HR, 72 RBI)

NYY Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total - - -

The Boston Red Sox (76-79) face the Chicago White Sox (59-96)

The White Sox will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.274 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.274 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 38 HR, 80 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -162 +137 9

The Cincinnati Reds (79-77) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-81)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 83 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.271 AVG, 22 HR, 83 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.269 AVG, 23 HR, 82 RBI)

CIN Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -184 +156 11

The Cleveland Guardians (74-82) play the Baltimore Orioles (96-59)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 19 HR, 75 RBI)

BAL Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -112 -108 8

The Miami Marlins (80-75) face the Milwaukee Brewers (88-67)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)

MIL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -129 +108 7

The Houston Astros (85-70) host the Kansas City Royals (53-102)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 28 HR, 109 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 28 HR, 109 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

HOU Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -262 +213 9.5

The Minnesota Twins (82-73) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (70-85)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 60 RBI)

Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 22 HR, 60 RBI) LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.261 AVG, 23 HR, 75 RBI)

MIN Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -230 +190 8.5

The Chicago Cubs (81-74) take on the Colorado Rockies (56-98)

The Rockies will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.307 AVG, 26 HR, 95 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.307 AVG, 26 HR, 95 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.245 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

CHC Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -262 +216 8.5

The Texas Rangers (86-68) play host to the Seattle Mariners (84-70)

The Mariners will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 25 HR, 95 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.283 AVG, 31 HR, 100 RBI)

TEX Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -127 +108 9

The Oakland Athletics (48-107) host the Detroit Tigers (72-83)

The Tigers will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.254 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.254 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.231 AVG, 29 HR, 87 RBI)

DET Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -151 +128 8

The San Diego Padres (76-79) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (68-87)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.270 AVG, 32 HR, 101 RBI)

Juan Soto (.270 AVG, 32 HR, 101 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.270 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

SD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -225 +185 8.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (86-69) take on the New York Mets (71-84)

The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Sunday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 45 HR, 100 RBI)

Kyle Schwarber (.198 AVG, 45 HR, 100 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.251 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI)

PHI Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -181 +153 9

MLB Network

The Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) face the San Francisco Giants (77-78)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 105 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 105 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.281 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -212 +177 10

