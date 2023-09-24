Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Packers vs. Saints Game – Week 3
The Green Bay Packers (1-1) match up against the New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Packers vs. Saints?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Green Bay 24 - New Orleans 20
- The Packers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 53.5%.
- The Packers were the moneyline favorite 11 total times last season. They went 5-6 in those games.
- Green Bay had a 5-6 record last year (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Saints were underdogs 11 times last season and won three, or 27.3%, of those games.
- New Orleans had a record of 3-7, a 30% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks last season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (-1)
- Against the spread, the Packers were 8-9-0 last season.
- Green Bay's ATS record as at least 1-point favorites was 4-7 last season.
- Saints posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- New Orleans' ATS record as an underdog of 1 point or greater was 5-6 last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41.5)
- These two teams averaged a combined 41.2 points per game a season ago, 0.3 fewer points than the over/under of 41.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.1 points per game last season, 0.6 more than the over/under for this game.
- The Packers and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.
- Last year, six Saints games hit the over.
Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|2
|198.0
|6
|17.5
|0
Derek Carr Passing Yards (Our pick: 233.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|2
|266.5
|1
