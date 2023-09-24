Saints vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (2-0) are listed as only 2-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023. This contest has an over/under of 42.5 points.
The Packers' betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup with Saints. As the Saints ready for this matchup against the Packers, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Saints vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-2)
|42.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Packers (-2)
|42.5
|-130
|+110
Other Week 3 Odds
New Orleans vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
Saints vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Against the spread, New Orleans was 6-10-0 last year.
- The Saints were 3-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
- Last year, six of New Orleans' 17 games went over the point total.
- Green Bay had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Packers went 4-7 ATS as 2-point favorites or greater last year.
- Last year, eight of Green Bay's 17 games hit the over.
