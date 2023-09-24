Will Taysom Hill Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Taysom Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Hill's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Taysom Hill Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Knee
Saints vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|1
|1
|100.0%
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|12
|79
|0
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|9
|75
|0
