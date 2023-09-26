Alexander Zverev will face Roman Safiullin in the Chengdu Open final on Tuesday, September 26.

Zverev is the favorite (-275) to win the tournament against Safiullin (+220).

Alexander Zverev vs. Roman Safiullin Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, September 26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Roman Safiullin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 73.3% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Roman Safiullin -275 Odds to Win Match +220 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 56.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.3

Alexander Zverev vs. Roman Safiullin Trends and Insights

Zverev took down Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 7-6 in the semifinals on Monday.

In the semifinals on Monday, Safiullin defeated No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Through 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Zverev has played 25.8 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.1% of them.

Zverev has played 28.3 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Safiullin has played 55 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Safiullin is averaging 24.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On June 2, 2021, Zverev and Safiullin matched up in the French Open Round of 64. Zverev secured the win 7-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Zverev and Safiullin have squared off in three total sets, with Zverev claiming three of them and Safiullin zero.

Zverev and Safiullin have matched up in 35 total games, with Zverev winning 20 and Safiullin claiming 15.

Zverev and Safiullin have played one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

