On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (hitting .378 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cubs.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 30 doubles, four triples, 32 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

In 69.9% of his 143 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.

In 30 games this season, he has hit a home run (21.0%, and 5.0% of his trips to the dish).

Albies has an RBI in 57 of 143 games this year, with multiple RBI in 29 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 75 of 143 games this season, and more than once 16 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 76 .247 AVG .298 .300 OBP .353 .456 SLG .551 27 XBH 39 12 HR 20 42 RBI 62 49/19 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings