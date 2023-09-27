Sean Murphy -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .255 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 47 walks.

In 58.7% of his 104 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 20 games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this season (37 of 104), with two or more RBI 17 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 47.1% of his games this season (49 of 104), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 52 .261 AVG .250 .371 OBP .364 .456 SLG .516 19 XBH 23 8 HR 13 30 RBI 38 53/25 K/BB 44/22 0 SB 0

