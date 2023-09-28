Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (102-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-76) facing off at Truist Park (on September 28) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 win for the Braves.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Marcus Stroman (10-8) will take the ball for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 143 times and won 94, or 65.7%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 114 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 80-34 in those contests.
- The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- No team has scored more than the 922 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Darius Vines vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Jackson Rutledge
