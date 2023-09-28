AJ Smith-Shawver and Marcus Stroman will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs face off on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 303 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-best .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the most productive offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (922 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta's 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.298).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 20 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jackson Rutledge

