At +4000, the New Orleans Saints are No. 14 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 28.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Saints are 14th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), much higher than their computer rankings (22nd).

The Saints have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +4000 at the start of the season to +4000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Saints have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans has no wins against the spread this season.

The Saints have yet to hit the over this season.

The Saints have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Saints rank 20th in total offense (314.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (288 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Saints rank 25th in scoring offense (17.7 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game) this season.

Saints Impact Players

Chris Olave has 22 receptions for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

Derek Carr has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 65.5%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Rashid Shaheed has nine receptions for 152 yards (50.7 per game) and one TD in three games.

In three games, Tony Jones Jr. has rushed for 70 yards (23.3 per game) and two scores.

Alontae Taylor has been causing chaos on defense, amassing 14 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended for the Saints.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +4000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +2200 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

