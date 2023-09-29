Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bolivar County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Bolivar County, Mississippi, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Bolivar County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Northside High School at OBannon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Greenville, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Cleveland Central High School at North Panola High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Sardis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
