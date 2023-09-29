The BYU Cougars should win their matchup versus the Cincinnati Bearcats at 10:15 PM on Friday, September 29, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

BYU vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (49.5) BYU 28, Cincinnati 27

BYU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cougars have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

The Cougars have posted one win against the spread this season.

Two of the Cougars' two games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for BYU games this season is 51.8, 2.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bearcats are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Two of the Bearcats' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for Cincinnati this year is 3.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cougars vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed BYU 30.0 21.3 27.5 8.0 32.5 34.5 Cincinnati 30.8 21.3 32.0 21.3 27.0 21.0

