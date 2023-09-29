There is high school football action in De Soto County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

  • Tishomingo County
  • Monroe County

    • De Soto County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    University School of Jackson at Northpoint Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Southaven, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

