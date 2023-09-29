Looking for how to stream high school football games in Newton County, Mississippi this week? We've got you covered.

    • Newton County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Union Public High School at Eupora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Eupora, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northeast Lauderdale High School at Newton County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Decatur, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

