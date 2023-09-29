Nicky Lopez is back in action for the Atlanta Braves against Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsSeptember 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 24 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has eight doubles, three triples, a home run and 25 walks while hitting .234.

Lopez has gotten a hit in 34 of 78 games this season (43.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (15.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 78 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Lopez has had at least one RBI in 19.2% of his games this year (15 of 78), with more than one RBI four times (5.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (24.4%), including six games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .204 AVG .261 .344 OBP .306 .262 SLG .357 4 XBH 8 0 HR 1 10 RBI 15 17/19 K/BB 22/6 4 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings