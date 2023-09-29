Ons Jabeur (No. 7 ranking) will face Nadia Podoroska (No. 87) in the semifinals of the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 on Friday, September 29.

Jabeur is the favorite (-750) in this match, compared to the underdog Podoroska, who is +475.

Ons Jabeur vs. Nadia Podoroska Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 29 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Nadia Podoroska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 88.2% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Nadia Podoroska -750 Odds to Win Match +475 -225 Odds to Win Tournament +900 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 64.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.9

Ons Jabeur vs. Nadia Podoroska Trends and Insights

Jabeur defeated Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Podoroska won 6-1, 6-1 versus Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In her 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Jabeur has played an average of 21.7 games.

On hard courts, Jabeur has played 18 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 50.6% of games.

In the past year, Podoroska has played 27 total matches (across all court types), winning 47.2% of the games. She averages 20.4 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

Podoroska has averaged 19.2 games per match and 8.7 games per set in 10 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 43.8% of those games.

Jabeur and Podoroska have not competed against each other since 2015.

