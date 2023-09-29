The matchups in a Friday soccer lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Saudi League Soccer match featuring Al-Ta'ee playing Al Nassr.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Ta'ee vs Al Nassr

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 10:45 AM ET

10:45 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Al-Shabab FC

League: Saudi League Soccer

Saudi League Soccer Game Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: RC Strasbourg Alsace vs RC Lens

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs FC Porto

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Duke vs Syracuse

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Gualaceo vs Deportivo Cuenca

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: Cavalry FC vs Valour FC

League: Canadian Premier League Soccer

Canadian Premier League Soccer Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!