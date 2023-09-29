Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yazoo County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Yazoo County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Yazoo County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Humphreys County High School at Yazoo County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Yazoo City, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
