Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Yazoo County, Mississippi this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Yazoo County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Humphreys County High School at Yazoo County High School