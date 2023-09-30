SWAC foes match up when the Alabama State Hornets (1-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at New ASU Stadium.

Alabama State has struggled offensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FCS (13.7 points per game) this season. The defense, however, ranks 16th-best, allowing only 18 points per game. Alcorn State ranks 25th-worst in points per game (15.3), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 54th in the FCS with 26 points ceded per contest.

Alcorn State vs. Alabama State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: New ASU Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Alabama State Key Statistics

Alcorn State Alabama State 294 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.7 (107th) 358.3 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 196 (8th) 163.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 72.3 (120th) 130.8 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.3 (42nd) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 482 yards on 66.2% passing while recording two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Jarveon Howard is his team's leading rusher with 59 carries for 249 yards, or 62.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Niko Duffey has rushed for 136 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers' 165 receiving yards (41.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has seven receptions on seven targets with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has caught eight passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (26 per game).

Tavarious Griffin has racked up 88 reciving yards (22 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has thrown for 348 yards (116 ypg) to lead Alabama State, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell has 112 rushing yards on 33 carries.

Dematrius Davis has racked up 92 yards on 18 carries.

Kisean Johnson has hauled in 24 catches for 322 yards (107.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has caught seven passes for 94 yards (31.3 yards per game) this year.

Tyree Saunders has been the target of seven passes and racked up seven receptions for 91 yards, an average of 30.3 yards per contest.

