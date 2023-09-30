Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Mississippi
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 5 college football lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels that should be of interest to fans in Mississippi.
College Football Games to Watch in Mississippi on TV This Week
Alcorn State Braves at Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: New ASU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-2.5)
Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-6.5)
Florida A&M Rattlers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium
- TV Channel: Valley SN
No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-14.5)
