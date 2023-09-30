The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) face a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

Alabama ranks 87th in total offense (364.8 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (307.5 yards allowed per game) this year. Mississippi State is compiling 30.8 points per contest on offense this season (58th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 27.3 points per game (87th-ranked) on defense.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Mississippi State Alabama 388.0 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.8 (95th) 400.3 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.5 (30th) 142.3 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.5 (61st) 245.8 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (100th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 979 yards (244.8 yards per game) while completing 60.7% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 63 times for 352 yards (88.0 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 105 yards.

Michael Wright has compiled 95 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin has racked up 388 receiving yards on 20 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Justin Robinson has 12 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 144 yards (36.0 yards per game) this year.

Zavion Thomas' eight catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 108 yards (27.0 ypg).

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 674 yards (168.5 ypg) to lead Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 120 rushing yards on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 263 rushing yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 38 times for 198 yards (49.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 189 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 11 passes for 162 yards (40.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Amari Niblack has compiled five receptions for 97 yards, an average of 24.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

