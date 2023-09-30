Mississippi State vs. Alabama: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) in SEC action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-14)
|46.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|46.5
|-710
|+490
Mississippi State vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Alabama has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
Mississippi State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
