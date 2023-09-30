The Florida A&M Rattlers are expected to win their game versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-16.4) 41.8 Florida A&M 29, Mississippi Valley State 13

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, just two of Delta Devils games hit the over.

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers covered eight times in 10 games with a spread last season.

A total of four of Rattlers games last year hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delta Devils vs. Rattlers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mississippi Valley State 10.3 34.7 -- -- 7.0 35.0 Florida A&M 26.5 17.0 27.0 10.0 24.0 38.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.