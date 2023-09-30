The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) hit the road for an SEC battle against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

LSU owns the 71st-ranked defense this year (25.0 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best with 42.8 points per game. Ole Miss' offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 11th-best in the FBS with 42.0 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 18.5 points per game, which ranks 33rd.

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. LSU Key Statistics

Ole Miss LSU 470.3 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 530.3 (12th) 351.8 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (64th) 146.8 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (38th) 323.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.5 (10th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,096 yards on 65-of-103 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 219 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 57 carries and totaled 201 yards with four touchdowns while also gaining 80 yards through the air .

Jordan Watkins paces his squad with 347 receiving yards on 24 receptions with one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has recorded 303 receiving yards (75.8 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Tre Harris' eight catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 188 yards (47.0 ypg) and five touchdowns.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,297 yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 193 yards (48.3 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has racked up 253 yards on 38 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Malik Nabers' leads his squad with 523 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put together a 413-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 31 targets.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 10 passes and compiled six catches for 99 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

