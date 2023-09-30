The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) are only 2.5-point favorites on the road at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both teams have strong passing games, with the Tigers 10th in passing yards per game, and the Rebels 13th. The total for this game has been set at 67.5 points.

LSU has the 67th-ranked defense this season (360.3 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 530.3 yards per game. Ole Miss' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 470.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 351.8 total yards per game, which ranks 61st.

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

LSU vs Ole Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline LSU -2.5 -115 -105 67.5 -110 -110 -145 +120

Week 5 SEC Betting Trends

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

The Rebels have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Out of Ole Miss' three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Ole Miss lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Ole Miss has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and lost that game.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss this season. He has 1,096 passing yards (274 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 219 yards (54.8 ypg) on 44 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has rushed for 201 yards on 57 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 80 yards.

Jordan Watkins has registered 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 347 (86.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has racked up 303 receiving yards (75.8 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Tre Harris has racked up 188 reciving yards (47 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Suntarine Perkins has racked up three sacks to lead the team, while also picking up four TFL and 15 tackles.

Ole Miss' top-tackler, Trey Washington, has 25 tackles and one TFL this year.

Deantre Prince has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 13 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

