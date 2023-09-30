Ozzie Albies vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .727 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, on September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .279 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Albies has reached base via a hit in 102 games this year (of 146 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 31 games this year (21.2%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this year (59 of 146), with two or more RBI 30 times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year (76 of 146), with two or more runs 16 times (11.0%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|76
|.257
|AVG
|.298
|.311
|OBP
|.353
|.475
|SLG
|.551
|29
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|46
|RBI
|62
|51/21
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.