Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the hill, September 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .253 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 47 walks.

In 58.1% of his games this year (61 of 105), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (21.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has an RBI in 37 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 49 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .255 AVG .250 .364 OBP .364 .446 SLG .516 19 XBH 23 8 HR 13 30 RBI 38 54/25 K/BB 44/22 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings