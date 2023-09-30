In the matchup between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Texas State Bobcats on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Golden Eagles to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Southern Miss vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Southern Miss (+6.5) Under (59.5) Southern Miss 30, Texas State 29

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Eagles have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in three games with a set total.

Southern Miss is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Golden Eagles' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Southern Miss this year is 10.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bobcats a 69.2% chance to win.

The Bobcats have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Texas State has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One Bobcats game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The total for this game is 59.5, 2.2 points fewer than the average total in Texas State games thus far this season.

Golden Eagles vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 41.8 27.3 56 29 27.5 25.5 Southern Miss 23.3 36.3 21.5 17.5 25 55

