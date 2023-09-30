The Texas State Bobcats (3-1) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt opponents.

On offense, Texas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by totaling 485.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 105th (412.3 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Southern Miss is accumulating 337.5 total yards per contest (101st-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FBS on defense (379.8 total yards given up per game).

Southern Miss vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Texas State Key Statistics

Southern Miss Texas State 337.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 485.3 (21st) 379.8 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.3 (97th) 127 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (15th) 210.5 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273 (39th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 813 yards on 71-of-131 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Rodrigues Clark is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 234 yards, or 58.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Frank Gore Jr. has run for 208 yards across 50 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston's 246 receiving yards (61.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions on 23 targets with two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has totaled 177 receiving yards (44.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims' 10 grabs (on 17 targets) have netted him 122 yards (30.5 ypg).

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has 1,055 yards passing for Texas State, completing 71.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and one interception this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 399 rushing yards on 36 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on four catches for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 11 times for 146 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kole Wilson's leads his squad with 277 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 19 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Joey Hobert has hauled in 20 passes while averaging 61 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 17 grabs for 186 yards, an average of 46.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

