As we roll into Week 5 of the college football campaign, there are seven games involving teams from the MWC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Utah State Aggies at UConn Huskies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at UNLV Rebels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 MW Network New Mexico Lobos at Wyoming Cowboys 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Utah Tech Trailblazers at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 MW Network San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Nevada Wolf Pack at Fresno State Bulldogs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

