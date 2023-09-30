With the college football season rolling into Week 5, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the Southland. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the article below for info on how to watch.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tarleton State Texans at SE Louisiana Lions 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lamar Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Nicholls State Colonels at McNeese Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

