How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're looking to put money on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)

Colts (-1) Colts Moneyline: -110

-110 Rams Moneyline: -110

-110 Total: 45

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)

BSKC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-155)

Yankees (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+125)

Royals (+125) Total: 9

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Vikings (-4.5)

Vikings (-4.5) Vikings Moneyline: -225

-225 Panthers Moneyline: +180

+180 Total: 46.5

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)

Reds (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)

Cardinals (+105) Total: 8.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

NBC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)

Chiefs (-8.5) Chiefs Moneyline: -400

-400 Jets Moneyline: +310

+310 Total: 41.5

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)

Bills (-2.5) Bills Moneyline: -145

-145 Dolphins Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 53.5

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)

Cowboys (-6.5) Cowboys Moneyline: -275

-275 Patriots Moneyline: +225

+225 Total: 43.5

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)

49ers (-14) 49ers Moneyline: -1000

-1000 Cardinals Moneyline: +625

+625 Total: 43.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Bengals Moneyline: -145

-145 Titans Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 41

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Tigers (-125)

Tigers (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Guardians (+105)

Guardians (+105) Total: 7.5

