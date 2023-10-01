Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
If you're looking to put money on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a better payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the conclusion of the contest. It's that simple.
Games to Bet on Today
Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-1)
- Colts Moneyline: -110
- Rams Moneyline: -110
- Total: 45
New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSKC (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees (-155)
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals (+125)
- Total: 9
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-4.5)
- Vikings Moneyline: -225
- Panthers Moneyline: +180
- Total: 46.5
Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)
- Total: 8.5
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)
- Chiefs Moneyline: -400
- Jets Moneyline: +310
- Total: 41.5
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)
- Bills Moneyline: -145
- Dolphins Moneyline: +120
- Total: 53.5
New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-6.5)
- Cowboys Moneyline: -275
- Patriots Moneyline: +225
- Total: 43.5
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-14)
- 49ers Moneyline: -1000
- Cardinals Moneyline: +625
- Total: 43.5
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
- Bengals Moneyline: -145
- Titans Moneyline: +120
- Total: 41
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers
- League: MLB
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians (+105)
- Total: 7.5
