On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.756 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jackson Rutledge. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.417), slugging percentage (.597) and OPS (1.013) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 124 games this year (of 158 played), and had multiple hits in 69 of those games.

Looking at the 158 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 37 of them (23.4%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has had at least one RBI in 42.4% of his games this season (67 of 158), with more than one RBI 25 times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 102 of 158 games this year, and more than once 36 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 77 .343 AVG .333 .433 OBP .401 .605 SLG .589 40 XBH 40 20 HR 21 52 RBI 54 43/48 K/BB 40/32 36 SB 37

Nationals Pitching Rankings