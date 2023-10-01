The New Orleans Saints (2-1) host a NFC South clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

Saints and Buccaneers betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3.5 39.5 -175 +145

Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

The average point total in New Orleans' matchups this year is 40.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Saints are winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Saints have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 39.5 points.

Tampa Bay has a 43-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 3.5 more points than this game's point total.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice in three games with a set spread.

The Buccaneers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, Tampa Bay has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 17.7 25 16.7 6 40.8 0 3 Buccaneers 19.3 19 19.7 9 43 1 3

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.8 41.5 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.7 22 21.5 ATS Record 0-2-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Buccaneers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 42.3 44.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 23.5 24 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

