Mississippi BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games to Bet on Today

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rays (-150)

Rays (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (+125)

Rangers (+125) Total: 7.5

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Phillies (-165)

Phillies (-165) Moneyline Underdog: Marlins (+140)

Marlins (+140) Total: 7.5

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Twins (-110)

Twins (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jays (-110)

Blue Jays (-110) Total: 7.5

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Brewers (-185)

Brewers (-185) Moneyline Underdog: Diamondbacks (+150)

Diamondbacks (+150) Total: 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.