The AL Wild Card Series continues Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers live on ABC from Tropicana Field. The Rangers will look to move on to the ALDS while the Rays hope to extend the series with a win. Zach Eflin will get the starting nod for the Rays, while the Rangers will counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 3:08 PM ET

TV Channel: ABC

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are sixth-best in MLB play with 230 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .445 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays have the third-best batting average in the league (.260).

Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (860 total, 5.3 per game).

The Rays' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.177).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .263 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.267 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Eflin (16-8) out for his 32nd start of the season. He is 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 186 strikeouts through 177 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eflin heads into the game with 17 quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin will aim to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

In five of his 31 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (12-5) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has 11 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Eovaldi has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 21 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Red Sox W 5-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Aaron Civale Yusei Kikuchi 9/30/2023 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away Shawn Armstrong Hyun-Jin Ryu 10/1/2023 Blue Jays W 12-8 Away Jacob Lopez Wes Parsons 10/3/2023 Rangers L 4-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Jordan Montgomery 10/4/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

