Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Forrest County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forrest County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brandon High School at Petal High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Petal, MS

Petal, MS Conference: 6A Region 5

6A Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Oak Grove High School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Meridian, MS

Meridian, MS Conference: 6A Region 5

6A Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Heidelberg High School at North Forrest High School