2023 Sanderson Farms Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi will host the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5- 8 ($8.2M purse), with Mackenzie Hughes the most recent champion and Ludvig Aberg this year's favorite (+1200).
Sanderson Farms Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Venue: Country Club of Jackson
- Location: Jackson, Mississippi
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,461 yards
Sanderson Farms Championship Best Odds to Win
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Aberg Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Wyndham Championship
|14th
|-10
|10
|66-66-71-67
|3M Open
|64th
|-3
|21
|72-64-73-72
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|-1
|-
|71-68
Eric Cole
- Tee Time: 2:01 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Cole Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Fortinet Championship
|4th
|-16
|5
|68-66-68-70
|BMW Championship
|25th
|-3
|14
|72-68-68-69
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31st
|-6
|9
|66-70-68-70
Stephan Jaeger
- Tee Time: 2:34 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Jaeger Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Fortinet Championship
|45th
|-6
|15
|72-69-70-71
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20th
|-8
|7
|69-65-69-69
|Wyndham Championship
|14th
|-10
|10
|67-66-64-73
Emiliano Grillo
- Tee Time: 8:55 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2200
Grillo Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|29th
|+6
|25
|73-72-70-71
|BMW Championship
|31st
|E
|17
|73-69-71-67
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20th
|-8
|7
|65-67-69-71
Beau Hossler
- Tee Time: 2:01 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2800
Hossler Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Fortinet Championship
|30th
|-7
|14
|70-69-71-71
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20th
|-8
|7
|71-67-65-69
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|+4
|-
|77-67
Sanderson Farms Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Keith Mitchell
|+3000
|Lucas Herbert
|+3300
|Seonghyeon Kim
|+3300
|Doug Ghim
|+3500
|Ben Griffin
|+4000
|Adam Svensson
|+4000
|Lee Hodges
|+4000
|Alex Smalley
|+4000
|Garrick Higgo
|+4000
|Mark Hubbard
|+4000
