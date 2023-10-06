As action in the WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023 nears its conclusion, a quarterfinal is up next for Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova against Katerina Siniakova. Pavlyuchenkova is +333 (best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Victoria Park Tennis Centre.

Pavlyuchenkova at the 2023 WTA Hong Kong, Hong Kong Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Victoria Park Tennis Centre

Victoria Park Tennis Centre Location: Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Hong Kong Court Surface: Hard

Pavlyuchenkova's Next Match

On Friday, October 13 at 7:00 AM ET, Pavlyuchenkova will face Siniakova in the quarterfinals, after getting past Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 in the previous round.

Pavlyuchenkova currently has odds of -225 to win her next contest against Siniakova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Pavlyuchenkova Stats

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off a 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 win over No. 20-ranked Haddad Maia in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In 13 tournaments over the past year, Pavlyuchenkova is 15-12 and has yet to win a title.

In nine hard-court tournaments over the past year, Pavlyuchenkova is 7-8 in matches.

Through 27 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Pavlyuchenkova has played 21.4 games per match. She won 52.2% of them.

On hard courts, Pavlyuchenkova has played 15 matches over the past 12 months, and 21.1 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Pavlyuchenkova has won 67.0% of her games on serve, and 37.7% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Pavlyuchenkova has been victorious in 31.9% of her return games and 68.7% of her service games.

