Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Attala County, Mississippi is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Attala County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
French Camp Academy at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ethel, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
