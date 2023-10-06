Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Itawamba County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Itawamba County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Mississippi This Week
Itawamba County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Amory High School at Itawamba Agricultural High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fulton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcorn Central High School at Mantachie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mantachie, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.