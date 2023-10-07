When the Grambling Tigers play the Alcorn State Braves at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection system predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Alcorn State vs. Grambling Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Grambling (-1.6) 49.1 Grambling 25, Alcorn State 24

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Braves games hit the over just twice last season.

Grambling Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Tigers games hit the over four out of 11 times last year.

Braves vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 16.8 24.8 18.5 13 15.7 32.7 Grambling 33.8 34.4 46.5 22.5 10 72

