The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and Andrew Novak is currently in 126th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Andrew Novak at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Novak Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Andrew Novak Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Novak has scored under par nine times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Novak has had an average finish of 33rd.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Novak has had an average finish of 33rd in his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -6 267 0 17 0 2 $1.1M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Novak finished 58th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,018 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this event.

The courses that Novak has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,290 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak finished in the 38th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 67th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Novak was better than just 21% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Novak did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Novak had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Novak's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last tournament, Novak's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Novak finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Novak fell short compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.