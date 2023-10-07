Ben Crane is ready to enter the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Crane at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Ben Crane Insights

Crane has finished below par four times and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Crane has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Crane has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Crane finished 56th in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 58 -3 285 0 4 0 0 $52,209

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Crane has had an average finish of 37th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 23rd-place.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Crane finished 45th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2019.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Crane has played i the last year (7,316 yards) is 145 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Crane's Last Time Out

Crane was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.88 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Crane was better than only 12% of the field (averaging 5.06 strokes).

Crane recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Crane carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Crane's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that most recent tournament, Crane's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Crane finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on two of 16 par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Crane recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.2).

