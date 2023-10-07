Brandt Snedeker is set to compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, with action from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Snedeker at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +22500 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

+22500

Brandt Snedeker Insights

Snedeker has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Snedeker has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Snedeker's average finish has been 49th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Snedeker has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 46 -2 282 0 3 0 0 $110,563

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Snedeker's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 31st.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Snedeker did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than average.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Courses that Snedeker has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,358 yards, 103 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Snedeker's Last Time Out

Snedeker finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 77th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Snedeker shot better than 35% of the field at the Wyndham Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.46.

Snedeker recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Snedeker recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Snedeker's eight birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the tournament average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Snedeker's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Snedeker ended the Wyndham Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Snedeker finished without one.

