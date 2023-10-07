Brent Grant will compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at the par-72, 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Grant at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Grant Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Brent Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Grant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five appearances, Grant has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Grant hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 44th.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -6 280 0 9 0 1 $356,366

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Grant played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,461-yard length for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Grant has played in the past year has been 162 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 4 strokes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 18th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Grant was better than 37% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Grant failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Grant carded five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Grant's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that most recent tournament, Grant's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.3).

Grant finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Grant had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.