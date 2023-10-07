The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and BRETT WHITE is currently in 27th place with a score of -4.

Looking to wager on BRETT WHITE at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +35000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards WHITE Odds to Win: +35000

BRETT WHITE Insights

Over his last two rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last two rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

WHITE has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last two rounds.

He failed to make the cut in his only recent appearance

WHITE has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past one tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 27 -4 68 0 1 0 0 $0

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that WHITE has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,398 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

WHITE's Last Time Out

WHITE was in the third percentile on par 3s at the WM Phoenix Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the WM Phoenix Open placed him in the 33rd percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the WM Phoenix Open, WHITE shot better than just 2% of the golfers (averaging 5.17 strokes).

WHITE did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the WM Phoenix Open (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the WM Phoenix Open, WHITE had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.3).

WHITE's three birdies or better on par-4s at the WM Phoenix Open were less than the tournament average of 4.9.

At that last tournament, WHITE had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

WHITE finished the WM Phoenix Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the WM Phoenix Open, WHITE had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect WHITE's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

