Brian Gay will compete at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to bet on Gay at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Gay Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Brian Gay Insights

Gay has finished under par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Gay has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Gay finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Gay finished 52nd in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 32 -8 279 0 2 0 0 $156,313

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Gay's past four appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 42nd.

Gay made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Gay last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

Gay will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,118 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Gay's Last Time Out

Gay shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

Gay shot better than 37% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Gay did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Gay recorded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Gay's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average (5.4).

In that last competition, Gay's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Gay finished the Fortinet Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Gay finished without one.

