After the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chesson Hadley stands atop the leaderboard with a score of -8.

Looking to place a bet on Chesson Hadley at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1200 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Hadley Odds to Win: +1200

Chesson Hadley Insights

Hadley has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hadley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Hadley has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Hadley will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -7 262 1 14 1 2 $924,264

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hadley has one top-five finish in his past six appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Hadley did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,018 yards.

The courses that Hadley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,266 yards, while Country Club of Jackson will be 7,461 yards this week.

Hadley's Last Time Out

Hadley was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 45th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.97).

Hadley was better than just 32% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Hadley carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Hadley carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hadley's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last tournament, Hadley posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Hadley finished the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Hadley outperformed the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Hadley's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

