Fresno State vs. Wyoming: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
MWC action features the No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) taking on the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs are favored by 6 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Wyoming matchup.
Fresno State vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Fresno State vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-6)
|45.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-5.5)
|46.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
- LSU vs Missouri
- South Florida vs UAB
- Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
- Maryland vs Ohio State
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech vs Florida State
- Syracuse vs North Carolina
- Oklahoma vs Texas
- Nebraska vs Illinois
- UCF vs Kansas
Fresno State vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Fresno State is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Wyoming has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
- The Cowboys have been an underdog by 6 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
Fresno State & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Wyoming
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.